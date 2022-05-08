Happy Mother’s Day! The weather is looking great for the holiday with dry weather and comfortable temperatures. Seasonal highs arrive this afternoon as a warming trend gets underway for central Indiana.

The Indians have a game this afternoon against the Louisville Bats! After many postponed games due to the rainfall, those attending today will be in good shape! Skies will turn partly cloudy with a high near 70° in Indianapolis.

A major shift in the weather pattern is going to bring big changes this week over the eastern US. We are going to see a stretch of 80s this workweek with a mix of sun and clouds! Highs could even peak near 90° on Tuesday and Wednesday for most communities around the state.

Other than a stray shower chance early Wednesday, our next favorable rain chance arrives next Sunday.