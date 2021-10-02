A rainy start to the new month carries on through Sunday

The first weekend of the new month began with an overcast sky and periods of rain through the middle of the day. A widespread 0.25-0.75″ of rain fell across the state with 0.37″ falling in Indianapolis itself. Despite the inclement weather, we still managed to reach our average high temperature of 72 degrees. It will remain mild and humid overnight with clouds and showers sticking around into the following morning.

Sunday will begin the same way as its predecessor with a gray sky overhead and a few showers in the area. Rainfall will remain scattered, but may be moderate to heavy at times when it falls. Overall through, it will be a mild and gray start to the day with a humid feel due to the excess low level moisture. Rain chances in the afternoon will remain unchanged, but the sky may open up in between showers. The small breaks of sun we do see should be enough to help us get just a little above average with a high in the low to mid 70s. You may notice a few breezes in the afternoon before a cold front slides through overnight too. This will shift conditions once more into Monday.

After the front passes through prior to Monday morning, our weather will dry off noticeably. Our temperature will not change much despite the frontal passage however. Part of this is owed to perhaps a bit more sun, but also a decrease in rain chances. Rain will still be possible, but should remain quite isolated. Tuesday will ultimately be an extension of Monday’s weather though our temperature may increase a few degrees with a change in wind direction.