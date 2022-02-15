Temperatures returned to the 40s today for the first time since last Friday. It was a beautiful one outside with a sunny sky through most of the day before mid level clouds took over later on. The lack of wind also provided a milder feel out there. Temperatures tonight will not drop much with a warm southeasterly flow. This sets us up for a very mild Wednesday ahead.

An area of low pressure will begin to develop across the center of the country on Wednesday as high pressure exits to our east. This will get us into a strong flow of southerly wind, which will makes things windy during the day. A wind advisory has actually been issued by the NWS for gusts that may reach 45 mph during the day. Even though it will be mostly cloudy, it’s the southerly flow that will warm us up and should allow us to reach the mid to upper 50s! A brief shower is possible before the end of the day, but it should remain dry otherwise.

Our weather begins to get messy once we get overnight into Thursday. Heavy rain will begin to fall across the state and we may even hear a rumble of thunder out there. This will continue while a cold front sweeps in from the northwest. Temperatures will drop sharply as the front passes through, falling as much as 20 degrees in 2 hours! With temps falling, a transition to a wintry mix will begin to occur in Northwestern Indiana. This wintry mix will progress into the metro area in the afternoon at which point snow will begin to take its place to the northwest. It will be a messy afternoon across most of the state, though Southeastern Indiana may make it through the day dealing with mostly rain. After dark, a round of snow showers may wrap things up for most.

Arctic air will settle in on Friday though our weather should remain much quieter afterwards. We’ll keep an eye on our next major warm up, which will begin on Sunday!