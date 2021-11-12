A taste of winter this weekend; tracking first shot at flurries

Strong wind gusts near 45 mph were reported across central Indiana on Thursday as a cold front moved over the state. As a result, temperatures are much cooler this morning. Lows will fall to the upper 30s during the morning rush hour under a mostly clear sky. The strong breeze out of the southwest will make it feel even colder outside. Wind chills will drop to the lower 30s at times! A heavy coat will be a necessity at the bus stop this morning!

A complex storm system is churning over the upper Midwest this morning. It will not only supply central Indiana with colder temperatures, but our first shot at snow showers this weekend. We may start off clear, but clouds will quickly build back into the area. Highs will rise near the 50° mark.

A few isolated showers are going to wrap-around behind the system this evening. Some snowflakes may even mix in with the activity! If you’re heading to Regionals for high school football, you will want to prepare for the chill! Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s during the game. Wind chills could even drop into the upper 20s! Overnight lows will fall back to the lower 30s.

Sprinkles and flurries are possible early Saturday morning. Tomorrow is going to be the drier of the two days this weekend. A third cold front will push over the state Sunday afternoon and it will supply the area morning snow showers! Very little to no accumulation is expected.