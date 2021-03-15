A wet, cold, windy start to a new week

Rain and wintry mix is in the forecast this morning and through the afternoon, as winds remain steady and strong from the east!

Pockets of sleet and rain on the rise in the hours ahead and fairly wet for the afternoon. Temperatures will struggle all day to move above 40°. That is 10 degrees below the seasonal average.

Rain will taper to showers this evening and come to an end in the overnight.

Tuesday will bring lighter winds, drier conditions, and milder air! Although rather cloudy, it’s better no doubt after a dreary Monday.

St. Patrick’s Day appears warmer but clouds will be increasing through the day before rain chances sneak in by the evening. Highs on Wednesday should top out near 60°.

The first day of spring arrives this Saturday and for now, the weekend looks more stable and brighter!