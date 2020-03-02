A wet start! Pattern remains active through workweek…

Steady rain falling to open the workweek and the morning rush hour. Some ponding or standing water will impact spots but rain should begin to ease through the afternoon, as clouds hang for most of the day. Still mild for early March, as highs hold in the middle to lower 50’s.

Drier air will work in this evening and through your Tuesday, as winds turn gusty from the southwest. Some gusts could exceed 30+ mph during the afternoon hours but the sunshine will be nice to enjoy!

Another quick moving wave drops into the state on Wednesday. At this time, it looks like temperatures will be warm enough for primarily rain, with maybe a few wet snowflakes mixing in for our northern counties.

By the weekend, stronger, more stable air (high pressure) swings through the Ohio Valley, this should result in sunshine and eventually warmer air by Sunday! March weather in Indiana, keeps us on our toes, and this week is a prime example!