Soggy Morning Commute

We are tracking an active radar this Friday morning with widespread scattered showers and storms. The rain will turn more scatted near downtown Indy for the morning rush hour. You will still want to factor in the wet roads and give yourself a little extra time on your commute into work.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are going to stick around through the late morning hours. It looks like the activity this morning remains below severe weather criteria.

Severe Weather Threat

A strong storm system is going to travel over the Midwest within the next 36 hours. Blizzard-like conditions and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued over South Dakota and Upper Midwest.

On the warmer side of the system, a severe weather outbreak is brewing. Several states are highlighted under a severe risk for today and tonight, especially along the Mississippi River Valley. Central Indiana is in the slight risk zone for tonight. West-central Indiana has the highest chance for seeing strong storms.

Timeline for Today

After the initial wave of rain and storms moves out of the area late in the morning, we should see some dry time early in the afternoon. A warm front is expected to slide over the state late in the afternoon and the boundary could produce a few thunderstorms. Any storm that fires up along the front will pose an isolated severe threat.

Behind the warm front, temperatures will quickly rise into the 60s and the mild air will interact with the main squall line that arrives late the evening. The window for the main event will be from 8 p.m. through 2 a.m. Threats include damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Find ways to receive any weather alerts tonight!

Windy Days Ahead

A Wind Advisory begins at 8 p.m. tonight and will last through 6 p.m. Saturday. The strengthening storm system will create strong sustained winds between 25 and 35 MPH. Winds may even gust up to 50 MPH Saturday morning. Power outages are possible, along with isolated wind damage.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day tomorrow. Lingering showers are possible throughout the first half of the weekend. Sadly, the air may even be cold enough to support snowflakes late in the day.