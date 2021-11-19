After equaling the coldest of the season, chill reloads and follows weekend rain; Early season arctic air next week

Clearing occurred just before sunrise in much of central Indiana and the official low of 26° Friday morning marking the second time this season that cold.

Clouds will increase through the early morning hours and while chilly to start the weekend the added clouds and the slight shift to south winds will slow the cool off overnight. Temperatures are to start near 30-degrees Saturday with mainly dry conditions. There is a only a small chance that a few sprinkles or even a flurry or two develop ahead of an afternoon temperature climbing back to near normal.

Rain will fall to end the weekend, with showers arriving before sunrise Sunday and ramping up to coverage increasing into lunchtime. The rain will reach nearly 80% coverage before scattering and easing early to mid-afternoon. Saturday will be the “better” of the two days this weekend and each afternoon will likely be near the seasonal normal of 49-degrees.

However, brace for a blast of early season arctic air when a cold front sweeps the state late Sunday night. Monday will be the coldest of the season with gusty winds early morning producing wind-chills down to near 10°. A few snow showers are possible early with skies brightening into the afternoon. While the winds will ease and skies clear by Tuesday morning the lows will dip into the teens for the first time this season and the coldest air since last February.

The Forecast from the FOX59 Weather Center

TONIGHT: Clouds to increase, chilly.

LOW 29

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken to an overcast with a more seasonal feel in the afternoon. Sprinkles possible, along with a few flurries too.

HIGH 49

SUNDAY: Showers arriving pre-dawn then increase in coverage and intensity through mid-morning. Peak rainfall coverage to 80%. Showers to scatter and ease by late afternoon. Wind shift late day. Damp and cool but seasonal.

HIGH 48

MONDAY: Sharply colder, windy along with early morning snow showers. Skies to brighten with afternoon temperatures as much as 15-degree below normal

HIGH 34

TUESDAY: Coldest morning of the season with area temperatures starting in the teens. Mostly sunny and continued cool

HIGH 40

WEDNESDAY Windy and Milder with clouds increasing and scattered showers developing late afternoon and evening.

HIGH 52

THANKSGIVING: Rather cloudy with a slight chance of early showers. Cooler – seasonal.

HIGH 47

FRIIDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy and cooler

HIGH 42