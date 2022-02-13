It is a calm and cold start to Sunday. This morning, there have been a few passing flurries. However, most are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies across central Indiana with lows in the lower teens. More clouds are going to fill into the state ahead of our next wave of light snow.

Snow showers will cross into Indiana’s western border midday with the coverage increasing this afternoon. Snow squalls or “bursts of snow” may develop at times between noon and 6 PM. The visibility will rapidly drop within any bands that form. Road conditions may also deteriorate quickly. Be sure to factor in tricky travel while heading to any Super Bowl parties this evening.

Snow totals will be light across central Indiana and will likely stay below 1” for many. Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight with the potential for single digit low temperatures.

Temperatures will improve on Valentine’s Day and through the first half of the workweek. Highs will jump near 60° midweek with strong southerly winds pushing milder air to Indiana. The “spring-like feel” is not going to stick around very long though! A complex storm system arrives Wednesday night and temperatures will sharply drop behind it. Rain will turn to a wintry mix, then snow as a result. Stay tuned for updates this week!