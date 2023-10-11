The temperatures are set to take a turn again, warming up to end the work week

CHILLY MORNINGS ARE BEHIND US FOR NOW

What a chill to start the day. It was the FIRST FREEZE for some outlying locations early Wednesday. The coldest, 31° in Lafayette. Other locations at 32° included Crawfordsville, Richmond and Logansport.

BIG BUMP

If the chill was too early, it is easing. The dry air is heating up, to as much as 35° to 40° warmer since early Wednesday morning. It will be even warmer tomorrow when a warm front moves into northern Indiana. That could be the location of several showers and a few t-storms early Thursday but most of central Indiana will remain dry.

As first forecast last week, late week high temperatures could reach 80-degrees in central Indiana, a full 10° above normal Thursday and Friday afternoons. Reaching 80° this late in the season becomes a little more difficult but it happens. The average date of our last 80° day is October 7th and we average just one more 80-degee day through the end of the year. The latest 80-degree high on record for the city of Indianapolis is November 1st, 1950. The year that produced the most 80-degree days beyond October 11th was 1920 when we posted eleven days 80° or higher.