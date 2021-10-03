Another mild week ahead though rain chances persist too

Rain fell on both Saturday and Sunday making for a wet first weekend of October. Despite the gray weather, we managed to stay at or above average temperature-wise with mild nights as well. In fact, it has been a full week since we experienced a colder than average day or night!

Even though a cold front is progressing through the state overnight, rainy weather will not be so quick to exit the region. The attendant surface low will be in the vicinity to the northeast and close enough to kick up some showers and downpours in the afternoon on the back end. Wind will become northerly during the day, but extra breaks in the clouds should provide us with enough sun to stay above average for another day.

Tuesday may end up being the driest day of the work week with rain chances remaining relatively low. A brief shower cannot be ruled out, but is unlikely. Wind will transition to southerly again as our next rainmaker develops to the south. Take advantage of the dry weather when you can because the rain will return as soon as Wednesday.