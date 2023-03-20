INDIANAPOLIS – Spring has officially sprung as of 5:24PM this Monday afternoon! We’ll enjoy mild weather, but we’ll also be dodging rain showers.

A spring-like pattern

We’ve returned to the 50s this Monday and it will mark the beginning of milder weather through the week. Southerly wind has become robust and you’ve felt the breeze out there! That’s the mild weather flowing into the region and it will continue to do so through most of the week.

We’ll begin Tuesday with temperatures near average in the lower 30s. More clouds than sun are expected through the morning, but there will still be some bright spots. It will be another breezy day with mild air building too. Temps will break into the low & mid 50s in the afternoon even as our sky becomes overcast.

Come Tuesday evening, we’ll need to monitor rain as our first of several rounds approaches in the evening. This should be out ahead of Wednesday, but drying will not be soon to come.

Wet weather wins out

Rain is going to be abundant through the rest of the week with the next opportunity coming during the day on Wednesday. The same system responsible for showers in the previous evening will keep patchy light rain in the area over the course of the day.

Thursday will be our busiest weather-wise with a cold front expected to pass across the state. Highs may reach the mid 60s before that occurs though, and this will set the stage for showers and perhaps a couple storms in the afternoon. Rainfall may be heavy at a time, but will not impact the entire day.

Friday will be our final chance to see rain before a quick pause, but it may end up being the rainiest day of the three as well. Periods of steady rain appear possible in the morning and again later in the day as a system out of the southwest moves through. It will be a breezy day, but highs will return to the low 50s as cooler weather settles in.