Arctic air remains; snow chance rising for Sunday

Another brisk morning across the state, as temperatures hover in the teens and single digits at sunrise! Wind chills remain a factor too, so be sure to have all the heavy gear on while walking and working outdoors. Late today, clouds will break providing a brighter afternoon but still remaining quite cold. Highs will only reach the middle 20s, roughly 10 degrees below the seasonal of 36°.

Tonight, clouds will be widely scattered and temperatures will fall into the lower teens again. Saturday will remain dry but turning breezy through the day, as clouds lower and thicken.

Sunday brings a chance of snow! Timing puts snow chances in for the early morning hours, before sunrise and through early afternoon. These clipper systems move in and out quickly and can produce several inches before exiting!

The track has remained unchanged, impacting central and northern Indiana with higher totals, lighter amounts south of downtown. The main issue now is how much snow we actually receive! Moisture looks to be REALLY lacking through the vertical column of air, this makes totals tricky until more data becomes available. For now, models are showing a dusting to possibly 2″ in spots (north). Expect these amounts to change and become more defined within the next 24 hours.