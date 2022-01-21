Arctic air to open the weekend, ends with snow on the ground; When was our last one-inch snow?

The skies were clear entering the weekend and despite a sunny day, temperatures were once again very cold. The chill eases this weekend and makes way for out first “significant” snow of the season.

COLD DAY

The sunshine looked good and felt good but despite all the sun it was a cold day. The afternoon high of 25° was only the 7th one below 30-degree all season and the first back to back in two weeks. Overall the winter has produced a whopping 75% of the days above normal, most of which did come in December.

Clear skies and lighter winds in place tonight will lead to a very cold open Saturday morning with many locations falling to near 10° around sunrise. It would go even colder of a slight wind shift and high clouds were not arriving. These ingredients add to keeping overnight lows from completely tanking. The clouds and wind shift are a product of a weather system sweeping in from Canada.

TWO “CLIPPERS” COMING

Areas of low pressure diving southeast from Canada this time of the year are called “clipper lows”, a name derived from fast moving ships that sailed the Atlantic in the mid-1800s. They are fast movers and two of these will sweep into the state this weekend. The first arrives with brisk southwest winds, clouds and few flurries Saturday. Most of these lows are started for precipitation but with a little help from upper-level steering winds can squeak out some moisture. The first one arriving Saturday will produce little if any snow, perhaps a few flurries by afternoon. The second low Sunday will bring snow with it.

It has been 277 days since the last one-inch snow in Indianapolis, by no means a record but significant in a season that ranks among the least snowiest on record. To-date the .8″ of snow ranks 2nd least snowiest on record and least snowiest in 51 years.

SNOW SUNDAY? YES!

The snow arrives quickly Sunday morning and departs quickly to, but the fast moving low will produce a few hours of steady snowfall. Areas of north-central Indiana look to be inline for the higher totals of 2″ to possibly 3″ local with lesser amounts south. The exact track of the low is important because these “clipper” lows when they do produce snow usually do so with a narrow to tight band. At the time of this post, that band favors area north of Indianapolis. Below is a forecast probability of 2″ snowfall.

This is looking highly likely that the city of Indianapolis receives at least one-inch of snow and that total could be higher based off several machine snowfall forecast outputs. The average for the city of Indianapolis is 1.4″ with a spread of .9″ to 2.8″. Should higher totals occur it will again favor areas near and north of Indianapolis. Be sure to check back again tonight and throughout the day Saturday for updates. Do plan on slick roads if travelling early Sunday morning especially to northern Indiana.