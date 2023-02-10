Winds have settled from the strong gusts yesterday and the rainfall has ended statewide! Temperatures have tumbled back into the middle 30s to start your morning. A chillier start but nothing too shocking for early February! A breeze remains and is adding to a chill out-the-door for your Friday with wind chills in the 20s at times.

Although rather cloudy to start the day, expect clouds to thin from the northwest to the southeast through the afternoon. I can’t rule out a stray flurry early today but most of the state is drying out and will remain this way for the entire weekend. Increasing sunshine today will bring a bright end to the workweek!

Colder air working across the state overnight will have temperatures in the lower 20s by early Saturday morning! Bright sunshine will remain for the weekend, as highs returning to the middle 50s by Sunday afternoon.

More warmth coming next week, along with rain chances too! No snow over the next 7 days, as much like last year, totals are running well below the seasonal averages…