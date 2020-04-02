Back to the 60s today; another quiet day for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More sunshine is in the forecast for today as higher settles into the area this Thursday. Temperatures at this hour are in the mid to upper 30s across central Indiana. Quiet conditions are expected this morning and we should have a beautiful sunrise with only a few scattered clouds overhead. Areas of fog have developed for parts of central Indiana, especially in our northernmost counties. The fog may turn thick with the visibility dropped below a mile in spots.

Indianapolis ended up having a high of 55° on Wednesday, which is a few degrees shy of the average in early April. Temperatures today will likely rise above normal and should peak into the lowe to mid-60s around the area. Wind speeds will remain light and out of the northwest through the afternoon.

As we head into Friday, skies will become partly cloudy and there is going to be a very weak chance for a shower. However, we are still thinking mainly dry conditions across central Indiana with even warmer weather for the afternoon. A light southeast wind will help highs rise into the mid to upper on Friday!

Shower chances rise as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers will move back into the state as a cold front approaches. Despite the rain chances, temperatures will remain mild both days with highs in the 60s. Showers will depart from the area early Sunday morning.