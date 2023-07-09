It’s pretty hard to beat highs slightly below normal in the lower 80s and upper 70s around Central Indiana in July. Not to mention that skies cleared out in the afternoon and humidity levels got to comfortable levels. Dew points dropped a good 5-10° in 24 hours and it really does make a difference. Thanks to an area of High Pressure, we’re going to have another fantastic day on Monday and Tuesday before we turn hotter, muggier and more active.

Take advantage of “Free A/C” tonight with overnight lows near 60°, dew points in the upper 50s and a slight wind. You can do the same tomorrow night before things turn hotter by midweek. Monday calls for high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s around the region with widespread sunshine. Dew points will remain in the upper 50s to near 60°, keeping humidity levels down. Tuesday will be a great day, too with more sunshine as temperatures approach the upper 80s for highs. Dew points will start to rise later Tuesday.

Rain chances return to the forecast late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, especially for our northern counties. Coverage on these will be low and most spots will remain dry. As we get into Wednesday, the humidity will rise further getting into the “muggy” category on the muggy meter and that will continue Thursday. This will come as the “Ring of Fire” pattern returns with a heat dome that will build in the southwestern portions of the United States. Our temperatures will get near 90° on Wednesday.

With the heat dome building south, this pattern will produce multiple waves of scattered showers and storms that are in the forecast starting later Wednesday. Once we get closer, we’ll be able to fine-tune the timing, intensity, severe threat and more on these storm chances. Expect scattered storms each day at times from Wednesday through the weekend as highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. That’s a bit above normal. In addition, expect it to feel a bit muggier outside. Each day will have plenty of dry hours, too.