Becoming hotter and more humid today; storm chances climb this weekend

Temperatures this Friday morning are about five to 10 degrees higher compared to Thursday morning’s lows. Dew points are now creeping above the 60° mark, which is making it more humid as you head out the door. We are not only tracking hotter and more humid air for today, but also a chance for spotty thunderstorms. Some storms may become strong with the primary threat being gusty winds.

There are two boundaries we are going to watch today and tonight. The first one will be a warm front that will travel over the state midday and this afternoon. Humid and warmer air is located behind the front, and the muggy air is going to slide into central Indiana by the afternoon hours. As a result, the high temperature for Indianapolis this afternoon could reach 90° for a third time this year!

Spotty thunderstorms may also fire up along the front as it passes over the region. Most of the activity today will occur late morning and into the early afternoon hours. However, there should still be plenty of dry time in the mix for today. Storm chances will climb in northern Indiana tonight and this weekend for the remainder of the state.

The northern tier of Indiana is highlighted under a Slight Risk for the thunderstorm activity that will initiate ahead of a cold front. Some storms tonight may turn strong and potentially severe through southern Michigan, northern Illinois and into northern Indiana. Forecast models are indicating that the complex will weaken overnight as the thunderstorms approach Indianapolis. We will continue to monitor the latest trends and bring updates as they become available later today.

The cold front that will potentially bring severe weather to northern Indiana tonight is going to bring Indy and our surrounding areas storm chances through the weekend. The boundary will slowly sag south and eventually become stationary over the Ohio Valley. There could be just enough instability to create a strong storm Saturday. However, we will certainly welcome the rainfall since 85% of the state is considered “abnormally dry” with the most recent Drought Monitor update.