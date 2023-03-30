Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled overnight, again, into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Dry weather and increasing sunshine will make for a great day on the way, as temperatures reach around 60° by 5 p.m. Winds today will remain fairly light from the southeast at 6-11 mph. Enjoy…

This evening, clouds will increase, while spotty showers and storms begin to develop late overnight and into Friday morning. Some lightning and a heavier downpour could be expected but nothing severe to begin our Friday morning!

Friday looks warmer and muggier…a true spring feel, as additional rain and storms will be with us off and on through the day. Some storms during the afternoon could be of the stronger variety, but also expect some gaps of dry time too! A healthier line of storms expected late Friday evening ahead of the cold front. This, too, could bring more wind, hail, and lightning while the severe threat remains.

The Midwest may see a heightened chance for tornadoes tomorrow and should be monitored on the their movement northeast toward Indiana. Bottom line: a severe threat is in play for the state and precautions should be taken to stay ahead of warnings, if outside.