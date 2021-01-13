Best of the week; wintry changes for the weekend!

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures are not as cold to start our Wednesday morning. Wind chills are in the 20s, compared to the lower teens Tuesday morning.

Additional sunshine is on the way today, along with our 11th straight day of no measurable rain or snow for downtown Indianapolis.

The southwest flow continues, along with sunshine should put us into the upper 40s today (10-degrees above average) for mid-January.

Clouds increase this evening, keeping temperatures up overnight night, while dry weather holds across the state.

Clouds will continue to thicken on Thursday through the afternoon, while winds increase from the southwest.

Widely scattered shower chances return by the evening, as temperatures remain mild. Colder air will infiltrate the state overnight Thursday and into Friday.

This will bring a rain/snow mix at times Friday afternoon, although it will be dry at times though too. Colder air builds through the weekend and this should keep snow showers around through Sunday.

For now, anticipate light accumulations in spots of an inch or less for most.