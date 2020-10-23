Big cool down underway

TEMPERATURES TUMBLE

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Friday afternoon announced the arrival of a cold front and the end to the unseasonably warm weather. With most rainfall spreading east late afternoon the heaviest of the weather will be in eastern Indiana through 7 pm. A few gusty storms could occur with some hail and few wind gusts to 50 mph. Earlier in the day – the National Weather service in Indianapolis issued its first severe thunderstorms warning since August 10th. That was when a powerful, damaging wind complex – a derecho – swept the state.

A tornado warning was issued Jackson and Jennings counties just before 5:30 pm when radar indicated rotation south of Brownstown Friday. Reports of a wall cloud and 55 mph winds were received. The Tornado warning was in effect until 5:45 pm.

Storm reports Friday included mainly some small hail with the largest report of 1” hail in Hancock county.

Behind the rain comes the cool down and it is impressive! Check out the temperatures just before 5pm ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 40s! The cold air will surges through the state sending temperatures down to near 40-degrees by sunrise Saturday!

Along with the cooler air comes the driest air and we are expecting a sunny Saturday! A forecast update for the weekend – NO rain will fall. Showers are now to hold off until Monday. Looking ahead, it does turn soggy Monday and Tuesday with most of next week running well below normal. Late next week a windy, wet storm system will sweep into the state but at this distance, Halloween 2020 is looking dry and cool. We will be monitoring trends next week!