The final day October ends as the coldest Halloween in thirty years, with our first snowfall

It’s official, snow has been reported in Indianapolis for the first time this season shortly after 3pm. 10th time snow has fallen on a Halloween on record. The last was 2019.

Snow season has started a little earlier than last year when the first trace of snow was reported October 17th.

The last snowfall was around St. Patty’s Day, March 19th.

We are just a few days removed from near record highs, the low Halloween morning was just shy of a record cold start. 25° in Indianapolis Tuesday. This is the coldest morning for a Halloween in 35 years when the record was tied at 24° in 1988 along with 1925.

The afternoon felt more like December than October as the preliminary high of 41° marks the coldest Halloween high here in 30 years (1993).

No treat here as gusty winds will blow this evening. Bundle up as frightening flurries only affirm the chills! Wind-chill low 20s at times this Halloween.