Break from showers tonight; tracking storm chances this weekend

The weather was active this Thursday as scattered showers and thunderstorms moved across central Indiana. Some storms were strong to severe, including a thunderstorm that traveled over Rush County early in the afternoon. There were a handful of wind damage reports around Rushville around and shortly after 1 PM.

Heavy rain also impacted several locations across the area. Some cities, including Ellettsville and Lafayette, received nearly two inches of rainfall today. There are still some downpours on the radar this evening. However, once the cold front passes, the rain chances will drop.

The weather will become more comfortable tonight as dew points drop and lows fall near 60 degrees.

There will be several dry hours for Friday with skies becoming partly cloudy. A stray shower is still possible, but many will dodge the slight shower chance. Highs will reach into the lower 80s.

The weather will become more unsettled this weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend.

Tropical Storm Elsa is now impacting North Carolina and Virginia this Thursday evening. There are still Tropical Storm Warnings in effect along the East Coast and the threat for isolated tornadoes. The storm will hold its strength as it continues to track over New England.