It is another chilly morning with lows in the lower 40s around central Indiana. The breeze out of the northwest is making it feel like the mid-30s at times! If you’re tailgating for the Colts game, a heavy jacket is needed with temperatures staying below 50° most of the morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon as highs approach 60° this afternoon.

The area should remain dry during the Colts’ game this afternoon, but it will stay rather cloudy. Rain chances are expected to hold off until the evening hours, and north-central Indiana has the highest rain chances at first. Spotty showers are possible across the area overnight as lows fall back into the lower 40s.

Most of the shower activity is going to move out of the region by Monday morning’s rush hour. There may be clouds in the sky at first, but the clouds will retreat as the day progresses. We’ll start off the workweek with below average highs and mild temperatures. However, a warming trend gets underway through midweek. Right now, Thursday looks to be the warmest of the week due to the placement of the low-pressure system. Central Indiana will be located over the “warm sector” of the system, which will drive temperatures up into the mid-70s despite the rain chances.