Breezy, mild day ahead; rain arrives tonight

You can expect another breezy and unseasonably warm day ahead before showers move in tonight. Highs will reach into the lower to mid-70s across central Indiana, which is nearly 10 degrees above average for October 20 in Indianapolis.

A stray shower will be possible in our northernmost counties late in the evening. Otherwise, skies will turn mostly cloudy as temperatures drop back into the 60s.

Most of the shower activity ahead of a cold front will move into an area after midnight tonight. The rain will be widely scattered in nature and not a complete soaker. Mostly cloudy and much cooler tomorrow with a high near 64° in Indianapolis.

We will end the work week with a weak shower chance and much cooler. Temperatures will fall below normal with highs in the upper 50s. It will be a cool evening for high school football sectionals!