Bright and breezy start to May!

After a chilly morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, temperatures are going to quickly rise! We are tracking a quick warm-up through the weekend as southerly winds gust near 35 to 40 MPH Saturday afternoon.

The winds out of the south will help temperatures reach into the lower 70s this afternoon! High pressure over Ohio will also keep us dry throughout the day with limited cloud cover. Skies with turn partly cloudy tonight as lows fall into the upper 50s.

You can expect several dry hours on Sunday and even warmer weather! Highs will reach near 80° Sunday, which will make it the warmest of the week. By Sunday afternoon, more clouds will fill into the state as our next storm system nears the Ohio Valley. A couple spotty showers cannot be ruled out late Sunday evening.

Showers and embedded thunderstorms will become more numerous around the state by Monday morning. The southern half of the state is highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather on Monday, mean a couple strong (isolated severe) storms may fire up. Stay tuned for updates through the weekend.