Bright end to the workweek; timing rain chances this weekend

Skies clearing now and temperatures are cold out-the-door! Morning lows have dropped into the 20s, as winds remain steady creating a brisk start! Current wind chills are hovering around 20° in many locations. Sunshine will be plentiful today, as high pressure builds! Afternoon highs under this new air mass will be cool for mid-November reaching only the lower 40s. Wind will be relatively light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

This evening, dry weather will hold, as clouds increase through the overnight. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s for most before sunrise.

Saturday will bring “MAINLY” dry conditions with plenty of cloud cover through the day! There is a hint of a few sprinkles possible during the afternoon but will NOT amount to much. Sunday brings greater rain chances for the first half of the day but drier air is indicated to wrap-up the afternoon hours! A stronger cold front arrives Sunday overnight into Monday, bringing stronger winds, flurries and harsher “feels” into Monday afternoon.