Cloudy skies will be decreasing this morning, as temperatures start out-the-door in the upper 20s. Overall, no fog or major frost to slow down your drive or at the bus-stop around sunrise (8:06 a.m.).

Sunshine builds today, marking a bright Monday afternoon with light winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the lower 40s, marking another day above average.

Tonight, clouds increase with a new, weak wave dropping in overnight. This could bring a few areas of flurries or showers through Tuesday morning with the steadiest falling north of downtown. Temperatures overnight will hover near freezing (32°).

Midweek, a few showers will pass through the state on Wednesday but a larger wave arrives on Thursday with wind, steadier rainfall and falling temperatures. This push will eventually transition from rain to snow by Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Considering the mildness, snow will likely melt on contact at first! This will result in only minor accumulations at this point. More to come later this week on timing and any changes coming with temperatures and amounts…stay tuned and check in.