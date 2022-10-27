Skies cleared overnight and colder air has settled into the area! Sunrise temperatures will hover in the 30s statewide with some patchy fog out the door. Expect bright sunshine throughout and lighter winds marking a seasonal day with highs around 60°. Overall, a quiet day minus the coolness.

Friday brings a swing to milder air for the afternoon with additional sunshine and highs reaching the middle 60s by late afternoon. Saturday looks great too with 70s returning for many locations, as clouds increase through the day but dry weather holds.

Sunday brings changes to the area with thicker clouds, a pullback in temperatures and a scattering of showers through the day. For now, the steadiest to fall through the first half of the day and for the southern half of the state, including Indianapolis. Additional showers linger into Monday for Halloween. Look for more updates on rain timing and temperatures for the weekend in the days ahead!