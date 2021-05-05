Bright sun is back; driest of the week

Showers are winding down and will be gone before sunrise in eastern Indiana. Cooler or chillier air has settled in now as clouds continue to clear from west to east, as winds are up adding to the chill!

Sunshine is back all day and finally a dry day is underway. Northwest winds will become breezy this afternoon, as highs reach the lower 60s in many locations.

Tonight remains mainly clear and chilly again with lows in the lower 40s.

Early sun Thursday will be replaced by clouds and showers by the afternoon. Area rain will be steady and cooler air will settle in.

Additional SPOTTY showers on Friday will keep the chill in place to end the workweek with highs in the upper 50s.

Some great news though for the weekend! Saturday now looks dry, which, in turn, will bring slightly warmer air with highs in the 60s. Rain still remains in the forecast on Mother’s Day but models are now leaning to a more southern solution.

This could mean some parts of the state will (north 1/4 of Indiana) see dry time, if not, dry altogether! Look for more updates as we will sample more models in the days ahead!

