Skies are clear and temperatures are quite cool to begin your Thursday morning. A refreshing start, no doubt, to wrap up the last day of the month. Out-the-door weather will be incredible for the rush hour and at the bus stop.

This afternoon, sunshine will roll on, along with a steady but light northeasterly flow at 5-10 mph. Expect highs today running below the seasonal average of 83°, with downtown’s forecast high at 78°.

A slow warming trend gets underway today and slowly builds for the weekend while dry weather holds! 90-degree heat is expected to arrive on Saturday in western Indiana and eventually arrive downtown by Sunday.

Plenty of heat next week will rival the hottest of the year as temperatures return to the middle and lower 90s. Drought-like conditions are underway after little to no rainfall for the past 16 days. Our next rain chance is not likely to arrive until next Thursday.