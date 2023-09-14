Clear skies and a crisp start this morning as autumn air has settled in across the state. Expect another incredible sunrise and temperatures ranging between 45-52° out the door. Some patchy fog has also developed in spots but no advisories are expected.

This afternoon will be wonderful with bright sunshine, light northeast winds and comfortable temperatures in the middle 70s. Certainly one of the best of the week. Enjoy.

More great weather is on the way for Friday and Saturday, with additional dry time and sunshine. Along with the gorgeous weather, expect a slight warming trend through Saturday afternoon as highs reach the lower 80s in spots.

Sunday will bring changes as scattered showers return with another cold front dropping through the state. This will result in a cloudier and cooler day, as rain chances will be with us off and on.