Brighter skies but quite cold; wind chill advisory tonight

Skies are clearing and temperatures have fallen into the lower teens to begin this morning! Expect a brisk start out-the-door today, as winds chills hover near 0° in downtown…all layers needed!

Sunshine is back for this afternoon with lighter northwest winds. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 20s or roughly 14° below the average afternoon highs this time of the year!

Skies will remain clear tonight, as the coldest air of the season (so far) could arrive near sunrise tomorrow morning. If our low drops to 2° Wednesday, this will mark the coldest since last years 2° on February 17th. Wind chills will border near dangerous levels too with most locations feeling like -5° to -15° through 11 a.m.

More sunshine will help on Wednesday through the day before clouding up in the overnight. Pockets of light snow return on Thursday and Friday with only minor accumulations and various slick spots at times. Drier and milder air to return for the weekend!