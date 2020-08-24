Bringing the heat this week!

After a couple mild spells this month, the last full week of August will really be packing that summery feel. On average, we typically see fifteen 90-degree days by this time in the year. 2020, so far, has brought in fourteen 90-degrees days for Indianapolis. We’re very close to being on track but haven’t had a 90-degree day in Indy since July 27th. That’s nearly 4 weeks now. However, a renewed heat spell this week will give us a few shots at that 90-degree mark, plus it’s going to quite humid too.

We’re looking at a lot of dry time this week. Other than the chance for a few isolated showers on Monday, there will be lots of sunshine for the next several days. The real focus will be the heat and humidity. Highs will go from the upper 80s on Monday into the low 90s on Tuesday. Dew point temperatures are already in the “uncomfortable” range, in the mid 60s, and will get even higher by late in the week.

By the end of the week, we could be seeing remnants from Tropical Storm Laura coming into central Indiana. Laura is one of two storms we are currently tracking in the Tropics. The United States will first be feeling the brunt of what is now Hurricane Marco, that is currently moving through the Gulf of Mexico. Marco is a category 1 hurricane with sustained wind speeds of 75 mph. It is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast by early Tuesday morning. Tropical Storm Laura, which is nearing the eastern coast of Cuba Sunday night, will follow closely behind Marco. With the path of Laura making another shift to the west, the storm is projected to have more time traveling over the warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen to a category 2 hurricane before making landfall near the Louisiana coast on Wednesday afternoon. We have already seen big shifts in the path of these storms and will monitor them closely in the coming days to see how they could impact us late in the week.