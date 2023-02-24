Bright sunshine but chilly air to end the workweek! After record highs on Wednesday, the pattern took a turn back to a colder flow last night. A northerly flow today brings a return to more winter air for today and tonight. Afternoon sunshine will help but highs will only reach around 40°, a rare February day below average.

Tonight, clouds will increase, as temperatures slip back into the lower 30s. A few flurries will be possible overnight and into the early hours of Saturday.

The weekend brings additional sunshine and plenty of dry time, as we wrap-up the last weekend of the month.

No doubt, this month has been a let down in the terms of snow with only a trace amount in downtown Indianapolis. Although a wet month, which has certainly helped in the moderate drought that ended 2022. Along with lack of snow, the month has been quiet warm and will likely end in the top ten warmest on record!