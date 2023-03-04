It was a highly active end to the workweek with heavy rain, storms and even snow across the Hoosier State. However, the weather is going to be much calmer for the weekend as temperatures recover. With rain totals between 2” and 4” across the area, you will want to watch for flooding on area roads and along riverbanks if you plan on traveling.

The strong storm system is pounding New England today with Winter Storm Warnings in effect. Up to 15” of snow is in the forecast in spots within the warning area! Travel impacts are expected this weekend in the Northeast.

A high-pressure feature nearby is going to keep the weather quiet through the weekend. There will be a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday. Highs today will climb above average and reach the lower 50s. Sunday is going to be slightly warmer compared to today.

Another storm system will arrive early next week, and it will bring spotty shower chances to the area. The bigger impact with be the breezy conditions and very mild temperatures by Monday afternoon! Temperatures will have a shot at reach near the 70° on Monday before the cold front arrives that evening.

A colder shift in the weather pattern arrives in the wake of this storm system. Below average temperatures are likely through mid-March with a shot of rain and snow at the end of the week.