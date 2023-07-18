Central Indiana is missing out on the severe storms Tuesday night. Although a few spots south could see a quick storm or two this evening, especially the further south of Indianapolis you are. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a quiet overnight throughout here. Over the next couple of days, our atmosphere is going to warm up and gradually ramp up the humidity once again around here. All of this will come ahead of our next storm chances that arrive with a cold front.

Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. A hit-or-miss storm is possible in the afternoon. Dew points will be similar to today and will be in the upper 60s to near 70°. A moisture-filled air mass will slowly move into our region and the moisture will peak on Thursday.

We’ll start the day Thursday dry but as the day goes on, many hometowns across Central Indiana will see heat index values approach 100°. Dew points will make for an ‘oppressive’ feeling atmosphere with dew points approaching the mid-70s in some spots. Should this occur, Thursday will be the most humid day of the year.

This will all happen ahead of an approaching cold front and will aid in triggering severe storms around here. The timing of these storms looks to be Thursday afternoon and early evening. With enough wind shear and storm energy in a moisture-rich environment, this looks to be the best chance for storm development. All modes of severe weather are possible but gusty winds and hail look to be the biggest risks at this time. We’ll continue monitoring the forecast but that’s the period we are watching for storms.

Once the cold front clears Indiana on Friday, the moisture-rich southerly air will shift to come out of the northwest. When that happens, we’ll have a much drier air mass here. Dew points will get to much more comfortable levels starting Friday and continuing through much of the weekend. Temperatures will also be seasonably cool with highs in the lower 80s for Friday-Sunday.

Temperatures will start to rebound Sunday and into next week. Highs approaching 90° are looking possible again by next Tuesday and this will come with storm chances.