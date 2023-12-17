It’s a rather cloudy, damp morning across the Hoosier State. There is a system that is departing, which means any lingering showers will exit by midday. Rain totals within the last 24 hours were highest over the western half of central Indiana. Terre Haute received 0.77” of rain and Bloomington had 0.51”.

Damp roads have been creating some issues on the roads this morning. You may need to factor in extra time if you have any travel plans today. Skies will remain overcast throughout the afternoon with steady temperatures in the 40s. At best, Indy will reach 47° this afternoon.

An arctic front is going to slide over the Midwest early Monday morning and it’s going to bring active weather to the area tomorrow. Colder air is going to blast into the state and temperatures will struggle to rise. Wind speeds out of the northwest will ramp up and wind gusts may peak between 35 and 40 MPH. Highs will only rise into the mid-30s tomorrow with wind chills in the lower teens.

There is also a chance for snow showers and potentially snow squalls on Monday. Snow squalls are heavy bursts of snow that can quickly drop the visibility and deteriorate road conditions. Northern/northeastern Indiana has the highest chance of seeing snow squalls develop tomorrow. Snow totals look light for those areas that see snowfall. Any sticking snow should stay below 0.5” within our viewing area. Stay tuned for more updates!

After seeing snow showers on Monday, skies will begin to clear out on Tuesday. Highs will only rise into the mid-30s on Tuesday. Temperatures are going to slowly recover during the second half of the workweek.