Skies are mainly clear and temperatures quite cold to begin our Monday morning! A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 9 a.m., as some emerging flowers and plants could be affected by the heavy frost and cold to begin your day. The sunshine at sunrise will help to move our temperatures quickly out to the upper 20s and lower 30s, but some damage could be done to more sensitive vegetation.

This afternoon, clouds will be on the increase but dry weather will hold for the entire day, while temperatures struggle to reach into the lower 50s. This chilly pattern is locked in from the weekend and will hold for most of the workweek! Today’s high of 51° is 16° below the seasonal average! Not feeling like April, although the early warmth this month, still has averaging 3.3° above normal but expect the number drop more during the week.

Shower chances sneak back in on Tuesday, as clouds thicken and temperatures remain cool for the afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday appear dry and moving in a better direction, as warmth builds, pushing our temperatures back into the lower 60s, nearing more seasonal levels. For now, Thursday looks to be my “pick of the week”.