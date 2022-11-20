The winds were strong on Saturday with measurable wind gusts exceeding 40 mph! The Indianapolis Airport and Shelbyville had peak wind gusts at 43 mph as the cold front slid over central Indiana.

Today is not going to be as windy as yesterday, but the breeze still brought tough wind chills to the area this morning. Lows fell into the teens with subzero wind chills reported in Kokomo! Clear skies will persist this afternoon and evening. Highs will reach into the mid-30s, which is about 15 degrees below average for mid-November.

The lack of cloud cover tonight will make temperatures sharply drop after sunset. However, the southwesterly wind shift will prevent lows from dropping back into the teens Monday morning.

The weather on Monday is going to be bright and breezy. A warming trend gets underway starting tomorrow as milder air settles into the Ohio Valley. Highs tomorrow reach the mid-40s and temperatures will eventually exceed the 50-degree mark by Tuesday!

The more seasonable weather lingers through Wednesday, which is great news for those traveling through central Indiana for Thanksgiving. Changes will arrive for the holiday, including a chance for rain by the evening hours.