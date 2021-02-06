Clipper system brings snow tonight; arctic blast to follow!

Skies are bright this Saturday morning, but temperatures are bitter! Areas near Kokomo, Marion and Muncie has winds chills drop below zero this morning! At one point this morning, the wind chill in Indy fell to zero. Even colder air is on the way for Sunday morning as lows fall below 10° in Indianapolis for the first time since Valentine’s Day 2020. Before the arctic blast arrives, the area will have another dose of snowfall.

Before the snow moves into the area this evening, skies will become partly sunny this afternoon. Highs today are going to remain below average and should climb into the mid to upper 20s.

The leading edge of the “clipper” system will cross over Indiana’s western border around 8 PM and the activity will become more widespread by 10 PM Saturday. The snowfall will begin to taper off during the predawn hours Sunday. Most of the snow is expected to be east of central Indiana by sunrise.

The air over the area is extremely dry and the bitter temperatures indicate that this system will likely produce a very light, fluffy snow. The light snow may blow and drift, especially in rural areas. You will want to take it slow if you plan to travel because slick conditions may develop overnight.

The highest snowfall totals are projected to impact areas northwest of downtown Indianapolis. Locations near Greater Lafayette, Delphi and Monticello have the most “favorable” chance for accumulating snowfall from this system. The farther southeast you travel, the less snow will accumulate based on the latest forecast models. The snow total for Indianapolis will likely be closer to the 2” mark. 2” to 4” is possible in our western-northwestern counties. 1” to 2” is possible south/east. Stay tuned for updates!

Behind the system, temperatures will tumble! Lows will fall into the single digits across the board with wind chill values dropping below zero. Wear layers tomorrow because temperatures will even struggle to rise in the afternoon. Highs in the upper teens mean temperatures are going to be nearly 20° below normal for the date!