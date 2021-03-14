Cloud cover builds today; tracking a wet and windy Monday

Expect another relatively quiet day across central Indiana. There will be breaks in the clouds this morning as temperatures drop to the mid to upper 30s around the area.

You will have another opportunity to head outdoors today, but know that a few sprinkles, patchy light showers may fall during the afternoon as cloud cover increases. Most of the shower activity will fall southwest of Indianapolis after the lunch hour. It will turn rather cloudy today as highs reach into the lower to mid-50s.

Rain chances rise early tomorrow morning as a storm system passes over the Ohio Valley on Monday. At first, rain showers will develop in the predawn hours as temperatures drop near freezing. As a result, the rain may potentially mix in with sleet, freezing rain and some snow around 7 to 8 AM.

The time period for the icy mix will be brief and mainly in the morning. Most of the wintry precipitation will likely turn to rain midday into the early afternoon. Temperatures are going to hover in the 30s for before rising into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

It will also become windy on Monday with sustained winds from 15 to 25 MPH. Winds may even gust to 35 MPH at times tomorrow, which will will create wind chills in the 20s along with the cold rain.

Monday may be raw, but there will be improvements in the forecast midweek. After the showers depart Tuesday morning, temperatures will recover quickly. Highs in the upper 50s return Tuesday afternoon and will jump in the lower 60s on St. Patrick’s Day. Dry time is expected while the mild temperatures return. However, cooler changes arrive late in the workweek as another round of rain moves into central Indiana Thursday.