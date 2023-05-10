INDIANAPOLIS – Another day of comfortable weather is ahead, but a change is on the horizon as we near the weekend.

Clouds increase on Thursday

The bright blue sky we’ve enjoyed for consecutive days will begin to fade behind an increase in cloud cover. Ahead of Thursday morning, a thin layer of cirrus clouds will coat the sky. The day will start dry with temps in the 50-55 range. A warm front will be approaching from out of the south and will arrive with an increase in cloud cover and humidity in the late afternoon. A very isolated shower is possible too. The best chance to reach 80 degrees will be in our northern counties, though other will come very close at the least too.

Daily rain chances begin on Friday

Showers and storms will be possible intermittently through the first half of Friday. Improvement will come in the afternoon as partial clearing occurs. Still, an isolated downpour will remain a threat. Temps will be kept in check, but should still reach the mid 70s. It will be a humid one as well.

The rain threat will become more isolated on Saturday, but a downpour or storm will be possible through the day. A mix of sun & clouds will be present otherwise. Temps are likely to reach 80 and come with another taste of humidity. Drier air will return again on Sunday with the passage of a cold front. Scattered showers & storms will possible as the front moves through. High temps should still reach the mid to upper 70s before cooling off.