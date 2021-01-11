Cloudy third straight day below freezing; temperature inversion holds

CLOUDS AND COLD

It was back and stronger than ever — a low level temperature inversion. We explained the setup all last week, and once again, the clouds are a product of the inversion on Monday. After a brief break for some sun Saturday, the inversion took hold again Sunday and Monday and is expected to hold through Tuesday.

Cold air is trapped behead a layer of warmer air producing clouds, light winds, small temperature spreads while just a few thousand feet up it is well above freezing. Caught in this trap, we experienced a very cold day with a high temperature only in the middle 30s. Monday marked the third straight afternoon below freezing and only the fifth of the entire season.

Did you get a coating of snow? Many locations in northern Hendricks County and southern Boone County saw snow, but you’d be surprised where it came from. The stubborn low level inversion aided in snow showers as warm air form nearby smokestacks rose and condensed, and light snow developed.

A coating to 1/4 of an inch of snow was observed in and around Brownsburg and into southern Boone County, where we see the coating at the Golf Club of Indiana.

SENDING SOME SUNSHINE

We need to brighten these skies! January 2021 is the cloudiest to date since 2005 and has only produced 6% possible sunshine — 40% is normal.

The clouds are likely to hold for much of Tuesday, but a surge in milder air will mix down the drier and warmer air to the surface starting Wednesday, and skies are to brighten. Temperatures will briefly rise into the 40s Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front passes late in the day.