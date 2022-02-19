A cold front swept over central Indiana last night and temperatures are trending much colder this morning. Lows in the teens are likely early in the day.

However, it feels even colder out-the-door because of the strong northwesterly winds up to 35 MPH. Wind chills have even dropped below zero over north-central Indiana at times this morning.

The lake effect snow showers over northern Indiana will come to an end by the afternoon as wind speeds decline. Central Indiana is already seeing clear skies as a high pressure system approaches the Great Lakes.

Temperatures will struggle today even with the full sunshine. Highs will peak into the lower to mid-20s this afternoon.

Another wind shift will occur tonight, which will push much warmer air to the area on Sunday. Highs will quickly soar tomorrow and reach into the lower 50s! The average high in Indianapolis for the date is 42°.

The spring-like feel will linger into the new workweek with highs in 60s! However, soggy changes arrive along with another storm system. Shower chances ramp up Monday night with widespread rainfall on Tuesday. Flooding will be a concern early in the week.