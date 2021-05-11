Cold spell rolls on but sunny spell to emerge and a warm up will follow

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

FROST ADVISORY

We are behind a cold front Tuesday with afternoon temperatures at late March and early April norms. Tuesday high of 58-degrees in Indianapolis is the normal for April 1st. Last year, this same date only reached 49°, the second coldest ever for the date. The coldest 47° set in 1960.

Skies will gradually clear and allow temperatures to fall well into frost territory early Wednesday morning. Frost formation begins when the thermometer reaches 36° so we are bracketing the hours from 2am through 7am for the frosty conditions, wide-spread frost is likely before sunrise.

TIME FOR A CHANGE?

The second half of spring 2021 has been chilly and ranks 17th coldest to-date. We have not had a 70-degree day since May 2nd but that appears to be changing. A gradual afternoon warming trend is getting underway as we add an extended spell of sunny and dry weather. Afternoon temperatures improve from 10-degrees below normal Tuesday and Wednesday to five to seven degrees below normal this weekend. However the pattern is set to take a turn early next week when 70° high temperatures return. Starting next week and perhaps extending to the final week of May the probability for ABOVE normal temperatures is looking very likely!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News