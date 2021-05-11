Cold spell rolls on but sunny spell to emerge and a warm up will follow

FROST ADVISORY

We are behind a cold front Tuesday with afternoon temperatures at late March and early April norms. Tuesday high of 58-degrees in Indianapolis is the normal for April 1st. Last year, this same date only reached 49°, the second coldest ever for the date. The coldest 47° set in 1960.

Skies will gradually clear and allow temperatures to fall well into frost territory early Wednesday morning. Frost formation begins when the thermometer reaches 36° so we are bracketing the hours from 2am through 7am for the frosty conditions, wide-spread frost is likely before sunrise.

TIME FOR A CHANGE?

The second half of spring 2021 has been chilly and ranks 17th coldest to-date. We have not had a 70-degree day since May 2nd but that appears to be changing. A gradual afternoon warming trend is getting underway as we add an extended spell of sunny and dry weather. Afternoon temperatures improve from 10-degrees below normal Tuesday and Wednesday to five to seven degrees below normal this weekend. However the pattern is set to take a turn early next week when 70° high temperatures return. Starting next week and perhaps extending to the final week of May the probability for ABOVE normal temperatures is looking very likely!