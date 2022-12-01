December is here and it is the start of a brand new season. Meteorological winter is underway and it opened chilly.

Welcome to December! The early morning low of 18° is the COLDEST to open a December in twenty years. The coldest lows included 15° Zionsville and Crawfordsville early Thursday morning.

While we are opening a new season we are closing the book on another. New month also means a new season. We close the books on meteorological fall as the COOLEST in FOUR years and DRIEST in 23 years. With only half the normal precipitation, it ends as the 6th DRIEST FALL on record in Indianapolis. As of Thursday the update from the U.S. Drought Center has nearly 100% of the state deemed ‘abnormally dry’ while over 50% is considered in ‘moderate drought’ conditions.

SUNNY START

Sunshine to open the new month and we will take it! December is the cloudiest month annually with only 38% possible sunshine.

We lose nine more minutes of daylight this month with the average high temps slumping from 45° on the first to 37° on the 31st.

December is really the start of the cold and snow season here, averaging just over 6″ annually. But December’s can vary widely. Remember last year? 11 days 60° or warmer and no measured snow for the first time in December since 1940!. In a span of only seven years, we set the extreme records. WARMEST 74° in 1982. COLDEST -23° in 1989!

No snow just yet in this forecast and at this distance not likely in the opening two weeks. But rain chances are on the rise. Amounts look to be light but will be generated by another front that is set to sweep across the state to open the weekend.

It’s another windy warm-up in in the works with gusty winds developing Friday night. Gusts could exceed 40mph late Friday and after midnight early Saturday morning. Wind advisories are once again hoisted for late Friday evening through 1am Saturday.

Stay up late Friday if you want to really enjoy the warm up. Southwest winds will elevate temps well into the 50s beyond sunset Friday and into the early morning hours Saturday. It’s brief! A new cold front passes pre-dawn Saturday, shifting winds and sending temps tumbling through late morning.

DECEMBER OUTLOOK ISSUED

While the opening week has come shorts of chilly air there does not look like we will get any long-lived cold to develop, at least at this distance. However, the 30-day outlook is favoring a slightly higher probability of below normal temperatures weighted on the prospects of potential pattern shift mid-month. Cold weather indicators are going negative in the Arctic regions of the planet and that typically signals colder air here. We are monitoring those trends but for now now real Arctic Express latching on here.

Precipitation looks to continue sparse despite a few showers expected here Saturday and rains again early next week. Longer-range, still looking to be a 50/50 chance of above or below normal precipitation. If you are in the camp of wanting snow, that’s on hold for the time being as well.