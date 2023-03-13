INDIANAPOLIS – Colder weather has been the story over the past couple of days, but this stint will come to an end in the near future.

Light snowfall

We’ve seen snowfall across the state in each of the past two days, including what appeared to be snow “downpours” on Monday. Accumulation has been on the lighter end with a total of 0.6″ being measured in Indianapolis, but up to 3″ was reported north of the metro area after Sunday morning! Snow will continue through Monday evening off & on, and a coating may result in some locations prior to sunrise.

Tuesday overview

Cooler weather will hang around on Tuesday as wind out of the north maintains a flow of air out of Canada. This is the result of an approaching high pressure system, which will also help dry our weather too. The morning will begin with temps in the low & mid 20s, but it will feel a little more than 10 degrees colder with a breeze. That breeze will stick with us all day and keep feels-like temps in the low 30s at best. Actual highs should manage to reach 40 thanks to the sun, but it will be another colder than average day.

Midweek warm up

As the aforementioned area of high pressure continues eastward, we’ll find it directly overhead starting off Wednesday. This will allow AM lows to bottom around 20 degrees, but abundant sun and strengthening southerly wind will push us into the low 50s! We’ll enjoy a mild day on Thursday too as we build off this warmth and see highs reach 60 even with more clouds. Our next cooldown will come during the day on Friday as a cold front moves through.