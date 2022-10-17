Be prepared for much colder weather to kick-off the week! This morning, skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures have dipped down into the mid to upper 30s. Today is going to be considerably colder than Sunday when Indianapolis climbed to 69°! Highs today are going to struggle to rise into the mid-40s.

Skies will turn partly sunny to mostly cloudy by this afternoon. Wind speeds are also going to pick up with gusts up to 30 mph! The northwesterly wind flow will create a wind chill factor this afternoon and make it “feel like” the lower to mid-30s!

Shower chances are going to return the northern half of the state this evening. The rain and snow mix will be driven by lake effect and mostly impact areas north of the Indy metro. This will be our first opportunity for snowflakes of the season! Not all locations will see snow showers with many seeing a cloudy sky. Very little to no accumulation is expected with the wave. Some locations over northern Indiana may see a light coating on grassy surfaces. Anything that sticks will not last long.

The rest of the area is under a Freeze Warning which will begin at 10 p.m. Monday and last until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Temperatures will dip below freezing (32°) across the area with some spots dropping as low as the mid-20s! Widespread frost will develop Tuesday morning, so you will want to factor in a few extra minutes to warm up your vehicle if it was sitting out overnight.

Spotty showers are possible into Tuesday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and wind speeds will stay strong as highs rebound into the mid-40s. Rain chances decline by Tuesday evening and night.

After seeing another freeze potential Wednesday morning, temperatures will begin to recover midweek. Another sunny stretch sets up as temperatures quickly rise. At the end of the week, highs are going to jump back into the mid-60s and there is an opportunity for the 70s next weekend.