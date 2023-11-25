Today– We are kicking off the weekend with scattered cloud cover over central Indiana. Temperatures have also fallen to the mid to upper 20s with wind chills dropping into the upper teens at times! A heavy coat is needed early in the day. However, highs are expected to recover a touch this afternoon and rise to the lower to mid-40s. The clouds will also break apart much more this afternoon as skies become partly cloudy.

Wintry Mix Sunday– There is a winter storm located over the central Plains today with central Kansas highlighted under a Winter Storm Warning. 4 to 8″ of snowfall will be possible within the area under the Winter Storm Warning. Zones highlighted under a Winter Weather Advisory have a chance of seeing 1″ to 3″ of snow from this system. Northern Missouri and northwest Illinois are running under a Winter Weather Advisory for today.

Timing- This same system will bring primarily rainfall to central Indiana on Sunday. However, areas northwest of Indianapolis will have a chance to receive rain and snow early Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the wintry mix will transition to mainly rain with temperatures approaching 40°. There is another chance for flurries behind the main wave of activity on Sunday evening as colder air intrudes into the state.

Potential Totals- Snow totals will be minimal and mostly contained northwest of downtown Indy. Locations along and north of the Covington-Lafayette-Logansport line have the best chance of seeing minor snow accumulations on grassy, elevated surfaces. A few tenths of an inch of snow will be possible in that zone. Rain totals will stay below 0.20″

Extended Forecast– Prepare for a much colder start to the new workweek! Temperatures on Monday are going to be the coldest Indianapolis has seen since mid-March. March 19th was the last time the city had highs in the 30s (37°)! Indianapolis will struggle to climb into the mid-30s both Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will rise back into the upper 40s by Thursday ahead of another chance for rain on Friday.